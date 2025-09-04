A new dawn is beckoning for Chitungwiza residents, after the local authority partnered the government to revamp the town’s sewer reticulation system.

Perennial sewage blockages and overflows have now become the norm for some of the areas in Chitungwiza town, including Zengeza and Seke, with residents being exposed to waterborne diseases.

However this is set to be a thing of the past as the municipality together with the government and development partners are repairing and replacing damaged pipes through the Zengeza Sewer Trunk rehabilitation project.

This emerged during a field visit to the Zengeza sewer treatment plant this Wednesday.

“This was overdue as these pipes have been in use for over 50 years, hence the blockages and spills we have been experiencing.We welcome the development and hope even the water situation also improves.

“The authorities for the first time have done good cause we always complain about a burst sewer pipe. If you go up there towards those houses, you will see raw sewer flowing.

“Chitungwiza has been synonymous with raw sewer, water shortages, and this move is a welcome development as our children will also be same from cholera typhoid,” said residents.

The contractor Infradevcor spoke on the scope of the project.

“The works involve laying 600mm and 800mm Glass Reinforced Plastic (GRP) pipes to improve sewer infrastructure in

the area. Some properties encroaching on pipeline servitudes may be affected. In such cases, parts of walls or barriers obstructing access to the sewer line will be temporarily removed,” said Engineer Mapuranga.

Harare Metropolitan Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Senator Charles Tawengwa underscored the magnitude of the project in addressing the sewer crisis in the town.

“Works that are underway in Zengeza 4 Pagomba area and along the Zengeza Main Sewer line are part of efforts to improve sanitation infrastructure in the area.This is part of our commitment to addressing sewer challenges across all affected areas of Chitungwiza not just Zengeza,” he said.

According to the local authority, the existing pipes were installed in 1976, and the new ones being put will benefit a population of over 40 000.

The project, which is part of government developmental programmes, is expected to go a long way in addressing Chitungwiza Municipality sewer challenges.

