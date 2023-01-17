Man of God, Prophet Masiyandima, dumped his wife of 18 years Portia Chiwanga for 21 year old Melania. The Chitungwiza based man of God engaged with Melania on15-01-2023.

Ezekiel Masiyandima, 44, an Ebenezer Prophetic Ministries pastor is in the firing Line after leaving his wife of 18 years, Portia Chiwanga, 38, for a 21 year old church member.

He has taken a further step when he made his relationship official in front of his congregants.

A number of church members are reportedly unhappy and boycotted services in protest over their leader’s move.