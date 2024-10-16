Chitungwiza Residents Trust (CHITREST) has implored the local authority to find a lasting solution to the perennial water challenges or face legal action.

The residents say all boreholes should be treated with chlorine tablets or installed chlorinators, adding that the local authority should furnish the residents association with its long term plan towards alleviating the perennial water problems in Chitungwiza & indicate steps taken in implementing the long term plan.

CHITREST said failure to comply with its demand would leave it with no option but to proceed with instituting legal action against the local authority to compel it to ease the unending water woes.

Chitungwiza municipality which is a satellite town for Harare is facing serious water shortages.

This has of late been further compounded by the decommissioning of two dams by the City of Harare due to low water levels.

Zwnews