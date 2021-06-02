Informal traders operating along Council and State roads servitude in Chitungwiza, and doing so outside the confines of the law have been warned to stop operations without any delay and to dismantle their infrastructure.

In a statement, Acting Chitungwiza Town Clerk Evangelista Machona said council will not fear to take steps that include demolition and or confiscation of equipment belonging to defiant operators.

“We are giving notice to those conducting business illegally on roads servitude up to 72 hours to remove all your belongings.

“Failure to take heed of this statement, Council will not hesitate to enforce the measures. This statement is being issued in accordance with Section 24 of the Regional, Town, and Country Planning Act,” said the statement.

-Zwnews