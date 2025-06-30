The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported that Providence Shumba (32) was arrested in connection with a case of robbery which occurred at an Ecocash Shop at Zvipoto Bus Terminus, Unit O, Chitungwiza on 25/06/25.

The suspect allegedly stole Buddie scratch cards worth US$1 000.00 ,US$180.00 cash, Samsung A04 cellphone and Hauwei cellphone were stolen.

The suspect’s arrest led to the recovery of Buddie scratch cards worth US$500.00 and the two cellphones.

In other news, reference is made to the ZRP X handle post dated 28/06/25 on a case of murder which occurred on 27/06/25 near Nyika Secondary School Grounds, Mhondoro Ngezi in which Mugove Katsande died.

Police in Mamina acted on received information and arrested Vengai Chihiya (30) at Village 7, Manyoni in transit to Turf.

The police searched the suspect and recovered a Columbian knife which was used to commit the offence.

The ZRP applauds members of the public for continuously supplying useful information in the fight against crime.

