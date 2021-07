The Chitungwiza Magistrates Court, has remanded Chitungwiza Residents Trust (Chitrest) director Alice Kuvheya out of custody to 6 August.

She was arrested on 14 June 2021 and has been in detention.

Kuvheya is accused of persuading & inducing residents to wage war against Chitungwiza local authority after they demolished vending stalls for some informal traders.

Kuvheya is represented by lawyers from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

