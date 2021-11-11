Chitungwiza Residents Trust (CHITREST) Director Alice Kuvheya is appearing at Chitungwiza Magistrates Court for trial this morning.

This is for allegedly communicating, persuading & inducing people to wage war between authorities at

Chitungwiza Municipality & some Chitungwiza residents & some informal traders.

Prosecutors claim that Kuvheya, who is represented by lawyers from Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights recently recorded a video which she shared on social media platforms in a bid to incite residents & informal traders to resist a government backed exercise to demolish trading & vending stalls & structures.

She is accused of incitement to commit public violence as defined in section 187(1)(a) as read with section 36((1)(a)(b) of the Criminal Code.

Meanwhile, her arrest came after she, chitrest2020 and Harare Residents had obtained a High Court order granted by Justice Mushore stopping local & central govt from carrying out unprocedural demolitions of homes, perimeter walls & informal traders’ structures.

Meanwhile, CHITREST says their director is being persecuted for being the voice of the voiceless.

Zwnews