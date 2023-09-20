Political commentator Maximilian Lion says the Chitepo School of Ideology is an institution created by the ruling party ZANU PF aimed at brainwashing people.

He says the institution is creating leaders who are destroying the country through ignorance and flawed philosophy.

“I think deep down these selfish leaders know that the modern world demands ideas and leaders who think at a certain level. They know they don’t possess such ideas and corresponding thinking capacity,” he says.

Recently, the government made an announcement that nurses and doctors now need to enroll at the institution, though this was put forward as being voluntary.

Lion writes:

Instead of investing in ideas and, creating a facts and knowledge driven government, they invest in Chitepo school of ideology to brainwash people to suspend their common sense.

They are creating leaders who are destroying the country through ignorance and flawed philosophy.

I think deep down these selfish leaders know that the modern world demands ideas and leaders who think at a certain level. They know they don’t possess such ideas and corresponding thinking capacity.

As such they created a system that suits them, not the country. The system is based on brute force. Intellectuals are seen as a threat. Gifted and talented people are persecuted. Those who get selected tend to exhibit the mediocrity of their leaders.

No one is going to really care about the report highlighting Zim as the riskiest in Africa. No one is even going to raise this report with the bosses. They’ve been drilled to see such negative reports as an attack on the country.

What is funny is that the recent election does not help. It was deemed to be flawed and not capable of giving a governing mandate. It is such observations that are used to determine whether a country is worth investing in or not.

Zim needs thinkers in government, problem solvers and progressive people. Ignorance is destroying the country.