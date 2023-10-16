Chirundu One-Stop border post now operates 24 hours a day as Zimbabwe & Zambia seek to enhance intra-Africa trade & respond to the surge in volumes of feeder traffic from Beitbridge and Forbes border posts as well as the traffic from each country.

The border had been opening between 6am and 10pm before the third shift went active for continuous operation.

It is the second border post after Beitbridge to offer a 24-hour service.

The border is situated on the banks of the Zambezi river and now a one stop border post between Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The advantage of the one-stop border is that traffic going into Zimbabwe will be cleared on the Zimbabwean side of the border and vice versa, which will shorten waiting time.

This is the main entry point into Zambia and have two terminals, the passenger’s terminal and commercial terminal.

Zwnews