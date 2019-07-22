Chiredzi Press Club donates lighting bulbs to hospital

ZwNews.com

While journalists world over, have over the years been known as the eyes, ears and voice of the society, in most cases they watch from the touchline as things happen, and report, that is good and in line with their call of duty, but Chiredzi Press Club has gone an extra mile by donating 62 smart bulbs to a local hospital.

Instead of covering a donation by someone they removed the jacket that fits them well of being the experts in telling the community how the ball was played, and decided to be the players themselves, a true sense of social corporate responsibility, and that should be emulated.

In its letter of acknowledgement to the donation dated 17 July, 2019, the Ministry of Health and Child Care expressed gratitude with the gesture extended by the press people.

“This letter serves to acknowledge the receipt of 62 Smart-charge light bulbs from your club. The bulbs were installed in the hospital wards including maternity, outpatients, theatre, male, female, and children’s wards to improve light during loadsheding times.

“In light of the aforementioned, we would like to express our gratitude for extending such a helping hand to the hospital and patients in particular and also assure you that your donation will go a long way in helping service delivery,” reads part of the letter.

Meanwhile, journalists from various media platforms in Zimbabwe have commended the gesture that was shown by the Chiredzi Press Club, saying apart from being known for being the custodians of information, it also good to be seen giving back to communities. Those who spoke to this publication called on other press clubs to emulate their Chiredzi counterparts.