Movement for Democratic Change Alliance councillor for Ward 18, Gilbert Mutubuki, in Chiredzi Rural District who was arrested on Monday for allegedly participating in a gathering with the intention to promote public violence is appearing at Masvingo Magistrates Court this morning.

Councillor Mutubuki is accused of addressing people during a meeting held in Chivi in March.

Nine other people have already been arrested and charged for the same offence and were granted bail recently by Masvingo High Court Judge Justice Wamambo.

Meanwhile, Harare Magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro will hand down her ruling on a fresh bail application filed by Harare West MP Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri who have been in prison since March on charges of failing to confine themselves at home during lockdown.

The duo was first denied bail by Magistrate Muchuchuti-Guwuriro last month and recently filed a fresh bail application citing changes circumstances.

-Zwnews