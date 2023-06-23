Policing authorities from Manicaland Province have confirmed the arrest of nine suspected armed robbers who stole US$20 965 and ZAR18 750 from Delta Beverages Chipinge branch on May 22, 2023.

“We have arrested nine suspects, and investigations are underway. We want to thank the public who helped us with information which led to the arrest of the accused persons,” said Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Nobert Muzondo.

According to Muzondo, the suspects include Cephas Mhlambo (52), Stanley Zamazama (29), Raymond Kampilo (31), Cheis Chauke (48), Prosper Garikai (46), Brighton Dhliwayo (38), Tendai Mahari (40), Clever Sithole (27) and Edson Muchape (38).

Reports say the gang pounced at the Chipinge Delta Beverages branch at around 1 am before jumping the perimeter wall where they subsequently manhandled Joyman Chekani, a security guard.

They then force-marched Chekani to the reception, where they tied his hands and legs using shoe laces, per the Mirror.

Thereafter, four gang members proceeded to the cash office, where they disarmed Edson Muchape, another security guard who was armed with a revolver.

The robbers reportedly tied Muchape’s legs and hands using plastic cable tiers.

They entered the cash office after breaking a screen gate and the door using a pick.

The gang demanded cash at gunpoint, which a Delta driver Freddy Japureni (62), was handing over to Peter Sithole, the guard on duty.

One of them assaulted Japureni with the pick all over the body and dragged the duo outside the office, where they tied their hands and legs using cable tiers and shoe laces.

They then demanded the safe keys and stole the money. The gang also went away with a Delta Beverages salesman gadget.

Chekani managed to free himself and untied others. They then made filed a report at Chipinge Urban.