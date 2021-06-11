A Chipinge couple has been charged with murder for allegedly killing the wife’s four-year-old daughter as a condition for their marriage.

Langton Sithole aged 30 from Charurwa village and Violet Chabvukwa of Chikwanda Village have been remanded in custody to the 17th of this month after appearing in court this Friday faces charges of murder.

Prosecutor, Thulani Zondwayo told the court that Sithole, convinced Chabvukwa to kill her daughter as a condition for him to marry her saying he could not accommodate a child from a previous marriage.

Further allegations are that on the 30th of last month, the duo took the now deceased four-year-old girl to a nearby dam where they drowned her, while her face was covered with a plastic.

The couple was arrested on the 2nd of this month after the deceased’s body was discovered floating on water.

Meanwhile, police has urged members of the public against inviting or visiting spiritualists unaccompanied.

The warning comes after a rape case which took place in Harare on 6 June 2021.

According to police, they are investigating the case of rape which occurred in Old Highfields, where a woman (30) was raped by a self styled prophet on the pretext that he wanted to cleanse the victim of evil spirits.

-ZBC/ Zwnews