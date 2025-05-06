Harare giants, Dynamos have added former striker, Takesure Chinyama to its technical department in a development meant to cure the club’s lack of goals in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

In a statement posted on its social media handles, DeMbare confirmed the appointment of Chinyama as the new Strikers Development Coach and one of the assistants to coach, Lloyd Chigowe.

Dynamos are struggling upfront in the league after managing just two goals in the opening 10 games of the 2025 season and addressing this problem is the immediate task for Chinyama.

Chinyama played for Dynamos, among other clubs locally and also had stints in South Africa and Poland during his playing career spanning almost two decades.

He is a holder of a UEFA B license.

ZBC