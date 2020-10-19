Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono is back in court today, Monday, October 19, on routine remand on charges of inciting violence, but says the case is being heard in ‘the wrong court,’ where President Emmerson Mnangagwa has direct control.

However, Chin’ono says he is surprised that his case is being heard in the Anti-Corruption Court, which deals with corruption cases, as if he is facing a corruption charge.

“I am charged with Incitement, yet my case is in the corruption court where Mnangagwa’s illegal Special Anti-Corruption Unit headed by his nephew Tabani Vusa Mpofu has control.

“Maybe because I exposed corruption?

“Tragic!” Says Chin’ono.

He says the main reason for his arrest is because he exposed corruption within the corridors of power.

“I was arrested on July 20.

“The State has failed to give me a trial date so that I can have my day in court & tell the world what I know. This is because they have NO case!

“The real reason for my arrest was my corruption exposures!” he adds.

Prominent lawyer, David Coltart also said it is surprising that the investigative journalist is appearing in a corruption court;

“How incredibly ironic this is – the person who has arguably done more than anyone else in #Zimbabwe to expose corruption finds himself hauled before the “Anti-Corruption Court” Clearly, it is really designed to be an “Anti-Corruption Whistleblower’s Court.”

-Zwnews

