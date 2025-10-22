Renowned Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has saluted Tendai Mbofana for honouring late Sungura maestro John Chibadura.

Chin’ono says he had offered to pay for a new tombstone to restore the dignity of a man who gave the country so much joy through his music and Tendai came forward and said to him “Daddy Hope, you have done a lot for our country. Allow us to also play our part in our own way.”

He writes: Dear Zimbabweans…

Please help me thank Tendai Mbofana of Ngoda Granite.

You will remember that a few weeks ago, a heartbreaking picture of the late great musician John Chibadura’s dilapidated grave went viral.

I offered to pay for a new tombstone to restore the dignity of a man who gave us so much joy through his music.

Then Tendai came forward and said to me, “Daddy Hope, you have done a lot for our country. Allow us to also play our part in our own way.”

Today, Tendai sent me these pictures — the new tombstone of the late, great John Chibadura. It is beautiful. It is dignified. It is a reflection of respect for a man whose music touched the hearts of millions.

What moves me deeply is that Tendai refused to take a single cent.

He said he wanted to do this as his way of saying thank you to John Chibadura on behalf of all Zimbabweans. In a time when selfishness and greed dominate our society, his act of generosity and humility stands out as a light of hope.

So, please Zimbabweans, help me thank this great son of our soil, Tendai Mbofana. Let us support him by giving him business.

This is the spirit we need — the spirit of ubuntu, of standing together, of honouring those who gave us joy, and appreciating those who give back to the community.

The image of John Chibadura’s neglected grave pained many of us. Today, thanks to Tendai’s kindness, dignity has been restored.

Thank you, Tendai. May the Lord bless you abundantly. You have reminded us what true patriotism and gratitude look like.