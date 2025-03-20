Renowned Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has explained why the flag was flying upside down in the background during war veteran Blessed Geza’s national address.

Chin’ono urged fellow Zimbabweans to read widely so as to be able to understand signs of the times.

“I have seen this attached comment all day on social media, that is why we need to continuously read after school.

“An upside-down flag is used as a distress signal, indicating extreme danger or an emergency in a country.

“It is also used as a form of protest or dissent against a government or President.

“When you see an inverted national flag, remember that it is a recognised distress signal or political resistance,” he said.

