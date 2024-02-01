Chin’ono drops another bombshell on ‘real’ reason why Chamisa left CCC in a hurry

Prominent Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has dropped another bombshell explaining why former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa left his party.

Chin’ono says Chamisa dumped CCC in a huff after noticing that his trusted comrades including party spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi were back stabbers working with state agents to undermine him.

He writes:

Many Zimbabweans have been asking why Nelson Chamisa left CCC in a huff, it is because he realised it was heavily infiltrated by State controlled agents.

What I am saying now are facts on why Nelson Chamisa left, if I am lying he can intervene and say so, but he won’t because I am telling you the truth regarding why he personally left.

What triggered Nelson Chamisa to leave was the discovery of these compromised people like Promise and others.

Mashoko andiri kutaura aya haasi emumusoro mangu, ndiri kukuudzai chokwadi chakaita kuti vaChamisa vasiye musha wavo.

Kana ndiri kunyeba vaChamisa vanogona kukuudzai kwete, Chin’ono areva nhema.

Anything new he forms will be compromised if people like Promise are in it.