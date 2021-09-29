Renowned Journalist activist Hopewell Chin’ono has expressed disappointment with President Hakainde Hichilema’s meeting with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Chin’ono, who has always supported Hakainde Hichilema on social media says Hichilema’s association with people like Tony Blair will discredit him.

Blair, other than being deemed as a war criminal, has attracted strong criticism for becoming an Ambassador for unsavoury companies, causes and ventures after he left office.

Below is his posting;

Zambia must not look or sound too desperate for Western acceptance & endorsement.

I disagree with Zambian Foreign Minister on Tony Blair.

He is there for the money and has no reputation building that he can do for them.

They should not focus on laundering their image with Blair