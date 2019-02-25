Chinhoyi renames streets after seven heroes

Chinhoyi Municipality which is eyeing for a city status by mid this year has renamed seven of its streets after the town’s popular seven heroes.

The special recognition comes barely two years after the seven were also declared national heroes by former president Robert Mugabe.

The name changes are as follows

1. North drive – Godfrey Dube

2. Midway – David Guzuzu

3. Park street – Arthur Maramba

4. Montrose – Godwin Manyerenyere

5. Commercial street – Simon Chimboza

6. Masonic lane – Chubby Savana

Lastly 7th street is now Christopher Chatambudza.

Mugabe had the seven declared national heroes in the year he was toppled from power.

According to state media reports in 2017, on the fateful day in 1966, the seven gallant fighters engaged the Rhodesian forces who were aided by fighter jets and helicopters in a battle that took almost the whole day.

They held on in defence of their positions, forcing the Rhodesians to deploy all their military might, including fighter jets.

The seven were only killed after they ran out of ammunition and are buried at Chemagamba Cemetery (Mashonaland West provincial heroes acre) in Chinhoyi.

zwnews