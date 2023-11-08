Police in Chinhoyi are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Bwanali Bwanado (50) who is being sought in connection with a case of murder in which he stabbed his wife, Chioneso Ephraim (41), to death with an okapi knife.

This was after finding her sitting on their matrimonial bed with her boyfriend on 07/11/23 at a house in Gadzema.

The police is therefore calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

In other news, on 01/11/23, police officers who were deployed at a roadblock at the 125 kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road arrested Mushikashika operators comprising, Mbuso Ncube, Busisane Ncube, Pineas Sibanda and Tawanda Rugara for bribery.

The suspects offered police officers a total of ZAR400 bribe to buy their freedom.

Zwnews