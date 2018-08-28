CHINHOYI: 34 illegal miners arrested at Eldorado Mine…’more than 20 people still trapped underground’

Samson Muchirahondo

Police have arrested 34 illegal miners for trespassing at Eldorado mine in Chinhoyi, where at least 20 people were reportedly trapped and died a few days ago.

Government is said to have ordered the temporary closure of the rich gold field which is battling ownership wrangle for years now.

The 34 have since appeared before Chinhoyi Magistrate Mrs Brenda Dhliwayo who remanded them in custody for trial on the August 30.

In June, police also reportedly clashed with artisanal miners at the mine, whose ownership is disputed, leaving a trail of destruction and injuring women and children in the process.

Chinhoyi police, who were accused of running a gold syndicate at the mine, threw teargas at women and children in an effort to smoke out the miners from their living quarters.

Last week’s trapping only two people are said to have survived the trapping.

One of the survivors from Kadoma, who only identified himself as Tinashe, quoted in Newsday said more than 20 people were trapped in the mine.

“We were many, numbering more than 20 artisanal miners when the shaft collapsed and many were trapped, but the two of us managed to escape,” Tinashe said. zwnews