Chinese National Who Bashed Chief Chivero Deported

The Chinese national who allegedly bashed Mashonaland West traditional leader, Chief Chivero, has been deported.

William Gung reportedly assaulted the chief when he visited a company in Norton where he was employed.

Reports indicate that Chief Chivero brought with him 70 of his subjects who were seeking to be employed at the tile-manufacturing company when the assault allegedly occurred.

Gung’s deportation was revealed by Norton MP Temba Mliswa (Independent) who wrote on Twitter:

The Chinese guy who beat up Chief Chivero has been deported. That’s good news. However, William Gung still needs to be investigated. Let this be a warning to crooked, abusive investors coming to Norton. The people of Norton are to be respected and I’ll not allow room for anything less.

