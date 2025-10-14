The Chinese Embassy in Harare has issued a comprehensive advisory urging Chinese nationals and investors in Zimbabwe to exercise heightened diligence and integrity in their business operations.

The notice emphasizes thorough due diligence before investing, highlighting the need to understand Zimbabwe’s political, legal, and cultural context while assessing risks and establishing strong mitigation measures.

It also calls for strict compliance with Zimbabwean laws, discouraging any involvement in illegal or controversial activities.

Investors are advised to prioritize personal and asset security, engage professional security services, and report all criminal incidents promptly to the police.

The Embassy further reminds Chinese nationals that illegal possession of firearms is strictly prohibited and stresses the need for full compliance with firearms regulations.

Businesses are encouraged to build trust through community engagement, fair labour practices, and environmental stewardship, while all disputes or unfair treatment should be resolved through legal and diplomatic channels.

The advisory reinforces a zero-tolerance stance on bribery and corruption, urging immediate reporting of any such incidents to both Zimbabwean and Chinese authorities.

Finally, the Embassy requires all Chinese investors to register their operations and contact details with the Embassy to enable timely consular protection and assistance when needed.