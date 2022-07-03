President Mnangagwa and Chinese President Xi Jinping

A delegation from the government of China is in the country to meet President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

The meeting will take place today at State House.

Zimbabwe and China enjoy cordial relations dating back to the country’s liberation struggle.

Over the years, Chinese companies have been investing in Zimbabwe.

A Chinese company has since completed the construction of Zimbabwe’s new Parliament outside the Harare Central Business District.

The building is ready for use.

Zwnews