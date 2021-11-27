: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line

THE Gaming and Lotteries industry has been cited as a key contributor to the development of economies after a Chinese company invested in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe has been described as a safe investment destination, with a Chinese company, Sunday Crew investing in the games and lotteries industry by opening a casino in Harare.

The Casino was officially opened by the deputy minister of Home Affairs and Cultural heritage Honourable Ruth Mavhunga Maboyi in Harare this Friday.

“The world over lotteries and gaming is viewed as important contributors to the development of economies. Sunday crew has responded to the call of the head of state who is committed to ensuring that we better the lives of our people,” said the deputy minister.

Sunday Crew owner Rose Huang described Zimbabwe’s investment climate as conducive and expressed the Asian country’s support for vision 2030.

“We received a lot of support from the Government. The country’s vision of a middle-income economy by 2030 is attainable because we have seen a very conducive investment climate,” he said.

According to economists, renewed interest from companies willing to invest in Zimbabwe is testimony that Zimbabwe is open for business mantra as well as the country’s engagement and re-engagement agenda is bearing fruit.