In response to growing concerns over a potential asteroid impact, China has formed a planetary defense team to study and mitigate the threat posed by asteroid 2024 YR4, which has a 2.2% probability of colliding with Earth in 2032, according to the European Space Agency (ESA).

The initiative is led by China’s State Administration of Science, Technology, and Industry for National Defense, which has begun recruiting specialists to develop monitoring and early warning systems.

The agency has posted job listings for three positions, including one seeking graduates to research asteroid tracking and impact prevention methods.

Global Monitoring and Risk Assessment

Asteroid 2024 YR4, estimated to be between 40 to 90 meters (130 to 300 feet) wide, was first detected in December 2023 by the University of Hawaii’s Institute of Astronomy.

Following its discovery, global space agencies, including NASA and ESA, have been monitoring its trajectory and evaluating potential defense strategies.

NASA has classified 2024 YR4 as the most dangerous near-Earth object currently known, though the probability of impact remains low.

The impact would vary based on size, location, and angle, with effects ranging from a mid-air explosion capable of damaging buildings to a direct hit producing a destructive blast wave similar to a nuclear explosion.

Global Efforts to Deflect the Asteroid

Scientists and space agencies are considering multiple ways to prevent a collision. One leading strategy involves using a high-speed spacecraft to crash into the asteroid, altering its course.

This method was successfully demonstrated by NASA during its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission.

Another proposed approach includes deploying a nuclear explosion near the asteroid, which could shift its trajectory without breaking it into smaller, unpredictable fragments.

China’s newly formed planetary defense team is reportedly focusing on an impact-based deflection strategy, following a similar approach to NASA’s previous mission.

According to reports, China is working on developing a spacecraft that could collide with the asteroid to push it off course.

Preparing for the Future

With the asteroid’s closest approach still years away, space agencies across the globe are ramping up efforts to monitor its movement and refine potential defense tactics.

China’s recruitment push signals a growing emphasis on planetary defense, with multiple nations taking steps to ensure they are prepared for any possible impact scenario.

As research progresses, updates on trajectory predictions, deflection strategies, and international cooperation efforts will continue to emerge, shaping the future of planetary defense.

BRICS News