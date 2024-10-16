Economic watcher and political analyst Corban Madzivanyika (pictured) says detained businessperson Mike Chimombe will not be prosecuted over the $75 million goat scandal because it involves a number of untouchables.

Speaking in an interview at HStv, Madzivanyika said Chimombe is being punished for exposing President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s dirty economic deeds.

“We have enough resources to build a modern Zimbabwe.

“The only challenge we have is corruption,” he said.

Madzivanyika tore into Chimombe—Mnangagwa— Wicknell Chivhayo saying it’s a corruption circle adding that Chimombe is being punished for exposing Mnangagwa’s corruption.

He further said that the reason why Chimombe is not being charged of the USD 75 million goat scam is because it involves more untouchable names.

Apparently, economic analysts in the country and abroad say Zimbabwe is failing because of rampant corruption.

However, the government is attributing the country’s economic crisis to restrictive measures imposed on the country.

Zwnews