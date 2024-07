Bussinessperson Mike Chimombe slipped and fell down while coming out of prison truck.

The accident happened yesterday as he was brought to court from remand prison for bail hearing.

Chimombe and his colleague Moses Mpofu are accused of defrauding the government of over US$7 million in a botched Presidential Goat Scheme.

They are currently locked up after the National Prosecuting Authority opposed their bail.

Zwnews