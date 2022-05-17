The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services at the weekend baptized 335 inmates caged at Chikurubi maximum prison.

ZPCS announced on social media soon after the baptism ceremony.

“Three hundred and twenty-five inmates were converted from convicts to convents after being baptized at Chikurubi Maximum Prison. It is the role ZPCS Chaplaincy section to guide inmates through spiritual devotion and commitment which create positive mentality for offenders.

If an inmate surrenders his/her life to Christ, it gives an opportunity for a fresh start and psychologically have a different worldview. He/she has a self determination drive to live a positive life which leads to successful reintegration,” ZPCS posted.