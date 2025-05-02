The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) reports that on 01/05/25, in Marondera acted on a tip-off and arrested a wanted person, Hillary Chiduwo (38).

He was being sought by the police in connection with three cases of unlawful entry into premises and theft as well as a case of escaping from lawful custody in which he escaped from Chikurubi Prison Farm, where he was serving his jail sentence, on 24/05/22.

Detectives arrested the suspect at his mother’s residence in Chipipiro Village, Wedza.

In other news ZRP is investigating a murder case which occurred at Hidden Secret Mine, Umguza on 01/05/25.

An unknown man was allegedly struck on the head with an axe by two suspects, only identified as Derrick and Samampo.

The altercation reportedly stemmed from a misunderstanding between the parties, who are artisanal miners, while processing gold ore.

Zwnews