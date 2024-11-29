The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chairperson Priscilla Chigumba is set to release the Southern African Development Community SADC Observer Mission preliminary report on Namibian elections while voting and vote counting is still in progress.

This has been seen as a premature move by some analysts.

Chigumba is leading Electoral Commissions of Southern Africa mission on Namibian elections.

Commenting on the development political analyst Ali Naka, says it is unheard of that a preliminary report could be released while voting is still in progress.

“We should do away with the useless observation missions how do you release preliminary reports when the country is still counting, and voting! Pathetic,” he said.

