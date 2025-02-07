The late former Manicaland Resident Minister Tinaye Elisha Nzirasha Chigudu has been declared national hero.

Chigudu died at the age of 83 at his Mt Pleasant home in Harare yesterday night after a long illness.

The ruling party, ZANU PF Politburo declared him a national hero after taking note of his contribution to the country before and after independence.

“In recognition of his immense contribution to our Nation both before and after Independence, the ZANU PF Politburo agreed to accord Tinaye Chigudu the status of National Hero,” said the party.

Zwnews