Chiefs Council President Mtshane Khumalo

Traditional leaders are reportedly up in arms against the government as they are said to complaining over poor salaries and walfare.

According to the Children of War Veterans Association (COZVWA), their salary is US$175 Headman US$100, Village head US$50.

COZVWA says President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is giving them false promises, with the government failing to service their vehicles.

They say social walfare draught relief food distribution is insufficient.

Zwnews