Chief Neshangwe born Elisha Marufu Dangwa (94) is no more.

He died on July 2, 2022, at his homestead in Dangwa Village, Sadza. Dangwa was buried in the early hours of Friday last week.

He died of diabetes and gastric ulcers, and he also suffered from dementia.

He once worked as a telephone attendant in Filabusi before joining Rhodesian Police in 1956. He also worked for the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe in 1979 and retired in 1996.

Hundreds of people including Chiefs from as far as Mukoto, members of the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe and the Minister of Local Government July Moyo attended the funeral.

The deceased’s daughter, Advocate Sheillah Kanyangarara said the family lost a loving father.

Moyo said Chief Neshangwe was an advocate for good education for the African people.

“He would always say that success of a black person is in education,” said Moyo.

He was first installed as headman Mukoroverwa in 1994 and then Chief Neshangwe in 2003.

He is survived by his wife, six children,14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren

