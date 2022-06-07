Chief Nekatambe of Dete, Hwange in Matabeleland North who was involved in a car accident on Sunday evening has been transferred to Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo for treatment as his condition is reported to be critical.

According to ZANU PF Patriots, Hwange District Development Coordinator, Simon Muleya confirmed that Chief Nekatambe had been transferred to Bulawayo for specialist treatment.

“He was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo and we are waiting to hear how he is doing,” he said.

Meanwhile, his accident comes barely a month after another Chief died in a road traffic accident.

Zwnews