Chief Ndiweni Faked An Attack By CIOs, Zanu-PF Youths?

The State-owned Herald newspaper has reported that Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni of Ntabazinduna yesterday faked his own attack by ZANU PF militants, the broadsheet argues that the Chief does not live in Bulawayo hence no one would have known that he was in town.

The paper also claimed that Chief Ndiweni is a Nelson Chamisa backer. In part the paper reads:

Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni of Ntabazinduna, with the aid of known anti-Government activists, yesterday stage-managed an attack on himself by people he claimed to be Zanu-PF youths in Bulawayo. The chief, who claimed his assailants sought to confiscate his Government-issued vehicle, was pictured pouring petrol all over the car and threatening to burn it if anyone touched it. The pictures went viral on social media after being published by activists led by Zenzele Ndebele, who recently claimed to have survived a suspicious accident in which all four bolts on the “lower control arm of the front wheel on the left side of my vehicle came off simultaneously”.

