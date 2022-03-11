Zimbabwe’s striking rural teachers, who have raised concerns of incapacitation, cannot be expected to accept “the crumbs” they are being offered by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF Government and must continue with their industrial action ‘until the 2023 elections’, Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Felix Ndiweni of Ntabazinduna has said.

A rabid critic of Mnangagwa, Chief Ndiweni took to his Twitter account this Friday afternoon to post:

“Without reservations at all we support the Teachers of Zimbabwe. Even if this strike actions lasts (sic) until the 2023 elections we support the Teachers. To give way to the crumbs being offered by the Zanu PF gov is not an option. We are looking at the future of education. CONTINUE!”

The straight-talking traditional leader was responding to a tweet from the Amalgamated Rural Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) calling upon Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube and the Government of Zimbabwe to heed to their calls for improved working conditions and pre-October 2018 salaries of plus or minus US$540.

View the tweet below:

