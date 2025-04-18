Image- COZWVA

Chicken Inn truck with provisions meant to feed people gathered in Gokwe for the National Independence celebrations rally stuck in the mud.

This was due to bad weather and poor road network.

The truck had to be pulled out of the mud before it proceeded to the venue of the main celebration.

Reportedly, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s men were also stuck in the mud.

Renowned Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono writes:

These are President Mnangagwa’s men stuck on the road as they made their way to the venue of Zimbabwe’s 45th national independence anniversary earlier today in his Midlands province, where they will be addressed by the corrupt Zimbabwean dictator.

Today’s event has exposed Mnangagwa and ZANUPF’s years of mediocrity and corrupt rule to the rest of the world. This is what Zimbabwe’s roads look like across the country.

Zimbabwe has a road network of 88,100 kilometres (kms), only 19% (17,400 km) of that is paved; the rest is just gravel or dirt roads like the one in this video.

By 1980, when Zimbabwe gained independence, the colonial government had already tarred approximately 14,000 kms of roads.

Given that today there are 17,400 kms of tarred roads, it means that in 45 years, only about 3,400 kms have been added under ZANUPF’s corrupt rule.

When we tell the world how corrupt rule has destroyed Zimbabwe, and how backward it has become compared to other nation states that were behind it in 1980 when it gained independence, some think we are exaggerating.