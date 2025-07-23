Chicken Inn and Dynamos have been punished by the Premier Soccer League, after being found guilty of causing the abandonment of their respective matches in May and June.

Chicken Inn and their player, George Majika were found guilty of causing the abandonment of the team’s match against Scottland, on May 23 this year.

The club has since been fined US$5 000, with the match being awarded to Scottland on a 3-nil score line.

Majika was fined US$1 000 after the incident.

Troubled Dynamos have also been fined US$5 000 for causing the abandonment of their match against FC Platinum last month.

The match was awarded to the Platinum Miners on a 3-nil score line, while Coach Saul Chamunika was fined US$4 000 for misconduct.

ZBC