Former Citizens Coalition for Change legislator Amos Chibaya has responded to the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s violence allegations against demanding statement retraction.

This is after the police named him alongside Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume as instigators of violence.

Here’s the full statement:

Reference is made to the ZRP press statement dated 23 April 2025, in which my name, Amos Chibaya, has been specifically cited as one of the people planning to unleash violence and disturb peace in Zimbabwe.

May I, for the record, state that the statement issued by the police is not only incorrect but also a ploy designed to tarnish my image as a person.

I am a law-abiding citizen who does not harbor any intention to cause violence or disturb peace in this country.

What is shocking is that the ZRP has not even contacted me to verify, despite the fact that I have been cooperating with them and I report to the Law and Order Section twice a week.

May I kindly request the ZRP to retract this statement, bearing in mind the impact of such a harmful statement on my reputation as a person, on my family, and on Zimbabwean society at large.

I am a law-abiding citizen who respects the law and believes in the peaceful coexistence of all Zimbabweans despite their diverse differences.

May I express my willingness to cooperate with the police in order to clear my name.

Under my hand,

AMOS CHIBAYA