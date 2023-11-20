Police in Chegutu are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a house in Rifle Range, Chegutu on 18/11/23 at around 0200 hours.

Six unidentified male suspects who were putting on balaclavas and armed with machetes attacked a security guard who was on duty tied his hands with a rope and stole US$20 cash and a cell phone.

The suspects gained entry into the house and attacked two occupants before stealing US$22 380 cash which was in the victims’ bedroom, motor vehicle keys for a Toyota GD6, Toyota Land Cruiser and Chevrolet Trailblazer among other valuables.

Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station