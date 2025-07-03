The legal troubles of Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, the son of the late former president Robert Mugabe, are mounting after he allegedly assaulted a truck driver with a taser stun gun for not greeting him properly at Iron Mask Farm in Mazowe.

Moreblessing Chinoripi, 52, of 592 Mazowe New Street, is not employed and has no known relationship with Chatunga, 28.

ZimLive understands police have seven open cases against Chatunga from seperate incidents including assault, torture and gun charges.

Chatunga appeared at the Concession Magistrates Court on Tuesday facing three counts of violence-related charges, including the Chinoripi case.

The National Prosecuting Authority alleges that on September 3, 2024, Chinoripi received a call from a security guard at Iron Mask Mine informing him that Chatunga was looking for a truck to transport gold ore from a nearby field to his residence.

Chinoripi drove to the location around 7PM and greeted Chatunga upon arrival. However, Chatunga allegedly took offence, accusing Chinoripi of not greeting him “with respect.”

A verbal altercation followed, during which Chatunga allegedly pulled out a taser gun and sent a high voltage electrical current through Chinoripi.

While Chinoripi did not sustain visible injuries and was not medically examined, the state maintains that Chatunga’s actions were unlawful.

The complainant is expected to take the witness stand during trial.

This case adds to a series of assault allegations already facing the 28-year-old, who is due back in court later this month on separate charges related to violent incidents in Mazowe.

He was granted $200 bail by the Concession Magistrates Court after spending a night in remand prison.

Mugabe allegedly directed a brutal attack on five security guards at Ultimate Mine in Mazowe on June 25, accusing them harbouring artisanal miners who were trespassing on their neighbouring farm.

He was not arrested until June 30, however, when he allegedly assaulted a school groundsman believed to be connected to home affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe, who is in charge of police.

Mugabe, along with his two bodyguards Tinashe Mupawo, 40, and Brenan Mateko, 26, and others still at large allegedly attacked Jorum Ngirazi, a 38-year-old groundsman at Annaph Secondary School near Mazowe Inn.

Ngirazi had approached Mugabe and his associates to ask for a grabber truck to transport gold ore, but was told not to come any closer.

As he turned away to leave, one of the men allegedly grabbed him by the collar.

The court heard that Mugabe slapped him in the face, and the bodyguards joined in. Ngirazi’s Huawei Nova 8 mobile phone was kicked after it hit the ground.

Ngirazi did not suffer visible injuries but later reported a persistent headache.

Mugabe has another pending assault case for allegedly assaulting a police officer at a roadblock near Beitbridge in August last year.

Chatunga allegedly arrived at the checkpoint point at around 6AM being driven by a Chinese national.

He grew impatient when the police asked the driver for the vehicle’s papers and allegedly shouted at officers, accusing them of causing unnecessary delay.

He allegedly armed himself with a knife and charged at the officers, but did not use it. He is alleged to have violently grabbed one officer by the collar, ripping off his shirt buttons as he did so.

