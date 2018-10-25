LATEST News: Chaos in Govt as Chiwenga-Mnangagwa factions clash: Lumumba Queen Bee Files

Controversial political figure William Mutumanje better known as Acie Lumumba has revealed that two deadly factions have emerged in government and the country’s ruling party, Zanu PF.

Writing on Twitter Lumumba said Zanu PF has two powerful factions, one supporting the President while the other supports Zimbabwe’s number 2.

“Less than a year after Mugabe was kicked out of power, Zanu PF has 2 new factions forming. We will deny this vehemently until one obliterates the other of course. One faction is captured by Queen Bee, the other is captured by legacy! Stay woke on these streets,” he said.

Underlying tensions between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and retired General Constantino Chiwenga, over power struggles, risks distracting the new administration from tackling a plethora of structural challenges besetting Zimbabwe’s frail economy.

Chiwenga the man who literally rescued Mnangagwa from the jaws of Mugabe regime is reportedly at loggerheads with his boss who is desperate to clean Zimbabwe and make it a prosperous country again.

The former is allegedly linked to individuals responsible for the financial messy ravaging the country.