Some of the proposed changes to the Broadcasting Bill, as gazetted by the government today.

Currently, only Zimbabweans can get a broadcasting licence, but the proposed changes will allow foreign ownership of up to 40 percent.

ZINARA and insurance firms can only issue motor vehicle licence and motor insurance to people with a ZBC radio license.

When a company gets a broadcasting license, they’re required to start broadcasting within 6 months. This regulation is to be dropped.

Zwnews