The South African national rugby team Springboks have landed at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg to present the World Cup (Webb Ellis Cup) to a thunderous heroes welcome, as home crowd of fans gather to celebrate with them.

This is after the team clinched the world title this past Saturday at Stade de France in Paris, France.

Springboks beat New Zealand’s All 12-11 in a gruelling match.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared (today) a public holiday to after the country won the 2023 Rugby World Cup in Paris.

“In celebration of the Springboks momentous achievement and… all our other sportsmen and women… I’m declaring Friday the 15th of December 2023 as a public holiday,” Ramaphosa said in an address to the nation.

Meanwhile, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa was yesterday blasted by SA opposition party leader Mmusi Maimane after he congratulated the Springboks win.

Maimane accused Mnangagwa of rigging polls, saying he knows nothing about winning, therefore should not have congratulated the Springboks.

Mnangagwa controversially won the recently held elections which were roundly condemned by observer missions.

Zwnews