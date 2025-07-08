By Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya

From the ZiFM interview by Nelson Chamisa with DJ MISSRED I got this: they are constructing a movement that will form the next government not a political party.

My question is; how does that movement suit the political system in Zimbabwe of a bureaucratic authority, institution etc.

We critique and tell Nelson Chamisa the truth not because we hate, disrespect him etc but because we wish him well and his mission to lead.

The continued aversion to institutions, structures, collective leadership is POLITICALLY fatal. In short the idea of a movement is FAILED.

We tell these truths knowing well that we will be attacked, abused but we will have thoroughly and critically assessed these experiments.

If this idea of having a movement succeeds, I will ask my brother Nelson Chamisa to deport me to Bujumbura once he assumes leadership.

Some have argued that we had liberation movements in the past but we all know that they were anchored on political parties such as NDP, ZAPU and ZANU with military wings, structures, institutions, leaders, rules, regulations etc.

Those who support this movement thing are dishonest.

It is even more difficult to have an Independent Presidential candidate leading a movement in our context. There will be disorder.

However, should this prevail, like I said, those who support this please deport me into exile in Bujumbura, Burundi and I will stay there.

