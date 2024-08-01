Renowned Zimbabwean lawyer Thabani Mpofu has written to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) over Zimbabwe National Army commander Ansleem Sanyatwe’s utterances.

Speaking during a ZANU PF inter-district meeting in Nyanga recently, Sanyatwe said the ruling party would rule the country for eternity “whether people like it or not”.

Sanyatwe was quoted saying Zanu PF shall rule until donkeys grow horns.

Meanwhile, Mpofu who represented popular politician Nelson Chamisa in court challenge against President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa says he has brought the matter to the regional body.

“I have now written to the SADC Heads of State.

“This first part of my ten part strategy is called Delilah,” he says.

Zwnews