Advocate Thabani Mpofu, a prominent local lawyer, has written to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) chairperson Priscilla Chigumba bringing to her attention the recent remarks by Zimbabwe National Army commander Lieutenant-General Anselem Sanyatwe, saying voters will be subjected to “command voting” and “Zanu PF will remain in power forever” whether people like it or not.

Mpofu says the statements are unconstitutional and therefore Chigumba, if she agrees, must rejected them as they publicly undermine the credibility of the electoral process and the people’s popular will.

Wrote Mpofu:

“I am writing to bring to your attention concerning remarks made by General Sanyatwe, the Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army about elections in Zimbabwe.

“I have in my possession videographic evidence of him uttering words to the following effect: ‘. . . Zanu (PF) shall rule until donkeys grow horns, whatever your stated and expressed wishes. I am now speaking as the Commander of the Army.

We shall use what is called Command Voting… Do we understand each other?’

“In these remarks, General Sanyatwe not only wades into issues beyond his constitutional remit but also asserts, his as well as the army’s preparedness to undermine the vote and not respect its sanctity.

Your Commission’s ability to deliver a credible election has been put in issue by remarks that suggest its complicity in undermining the popular will.

“I wonder whether there is any truth to the sting of General Sanyatwe’s assertion. If you consider this assertion false, I kindly request that you publicly refute it with a firm assurance that your commission is not on the army’s back and call.

If you choose reticence, I kindly request that you account for it, the statement considered.

“General Sanyatwe’s statement undermines the trust and confidence of the electorate in the electoral process.

This as you are aware, has been no small issue. A clear and prompt refutation of this assertion will help to maintain the integrity of the electoral process and re-assure the public that the Electoral Commission is committed to upholding the sanctity of the vote.

“Your attention is drawn to sections 155(1), 156(c)(i), 233 and 239 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, 2013 and to the obligations that have been triggered by this tainted tale.

“The failure to call out this constitutional delinquency most indubitably has consequences.

“I would appreciate your attention to this grave matter within 7 days.”

