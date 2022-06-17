ZANU-PF is said to be so furious that Citizens Coalition for Change CCC president Nelson Chamisa has no visible structures, making it hard for them to deal with his party.

The ruling party is said to be finding it hard to dismantle Chamisa’s party because there are no visible or known structures.

“We are finding it hard because there is no structure. The idea that anyone can be a member because it is a citizen party has wrong footed us,” said a very senior ZANUPF official;” Chin’ono posted on his microblog Twitter handle.

ZANU-PF has been accused of trying to destroy Chamisa’s party using the then insiders, like Douglas Mwonzora and others who worked with Chamisa in the Movement for Democratic Change, before he founded the CCC.

Meanwhile, there have been calls for Chamisa to go to Congress and set up structures, but he says he will only do so after the 2023 elections for fear of infiltration.

Zwnews